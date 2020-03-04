Menu

QMJHL Roundup: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2020 11:35 pm

RIMOUSKI, Que. – Alexis Lafreniere had three goals and two assists as the Rimouski Oceanic downed the Victoriaville Tigres 7-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Lafreniere’s five-point effort gives him a league-best 109 points in 50 games.

Zachary Bolduc scored once and set up three more while Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Cedric Pare and Justin Bergeron rounded out the offence for the Oceanic (37-17-8).

Jeremy Michaud, Vincent Sevigny and Mikhail Abramov couldn’t stop the Tigres (24-28-9) from dropping their fourth game in a row.

Colten Ellis turned aside 16 shots for Rimouski as Vincent Paquette made 26 saves for Victoriaville.

Rimouski’s Adam Raska was given a major and game misconduct for checking from behind at 8:16 of the first period.

EAGLES 6 REMPARTS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. — Ryan Francis and Shawn Boudrias each had a goal and an assist and Kevin Mandolese made 39 saves as Cape Breton (38-19-3) topped Quebec (25-32-5).

HUSKIES 4 CATARACTES 3

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Alex Labbe broke a 3-3 tie at 18:18 of the third period, and the Huskies (28-28-4) went on to beat Shawinigan (29-29-2).

SAGUENEENS 3 ARMADA 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — Alexis Shank stopped 38-of-39 shots and Felix-Antoine Marcotty had a goal and an assist to lead the Sagueneens (42-12-6) over Blainville-Boisbriand (31-27-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
