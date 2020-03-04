Menu

Education

Okanagan Skaha school district announces new superintendent

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 4, 2020 8:40 pm
Updated March 4, 2020 8:42 pm
Okanagan Skaha School District 67 announced that assistant superintendent Todd Manuel will be elevated to superintendent on Aug. 1.
Okanagan Skaha School District 67 will have a new, but familiar, superintendent this summer.

On Wednesday, the school district announced that Todd Manuel had been appointed as its superintendent of schools.

Currently, Manuel is the school district’s assistant superintendent. His new role will commence Aug. 1.

READ MORE: Busing, financial shortfall among topics at upcoming Okanagan Skaha school district meeting

He will replace Wendy Hyer, who will be retiring on July 31. Hyer, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2009, announced her retirement in November.

Prior to joining the Okanagan Skaha school district, Manuel, a married father of three school-aged children, had worked for School District 43 in Coquitlam for 11 years.

“In selecting our superintendent, the board of education recognizes the outstanding leadership that Todd has provided within the District, his proven ability to collaborate and his record of strong, positive relationships with staff and the community,” SD 67 board chair James Palanio said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Faced with an $800K budget deficit, Okanagan Skaha School District votes for audit

The school district said Manuel started his time in Okanagan Skaha as a special education teacher, and that he’s held school-based administrative roles.

Manuel’s background includes a master of education in educational practice and a bachelor of arts degree (communications major, history minor and Canadian studies minor) from Simon Fraser University.

SD 67 board of trustees order audit
