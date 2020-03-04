Okanagan Skaha school district announces new superintendent

Send this page to someone via email

Okanagan Skaha School District 67 will have a new, but familiar, superintendent this summer.

On Wednesday, the school district announced that Todd Manuel had been appointed as its superintendent of schools.

Currently, Manuel is the school district’s assistant superintendent. His new role will commence Aug. 1.

He will replace Wendy Hyer, who will be retiring on July 31. Hyer, who has been the district’s superintendent since 2009, announced her retirement in November.

Prior to joining the Okanagan Skaha school district, Manuel, a married father of three school-aged children, had worked for School District 43 in Coquitlam for 11 years.

“In selecting our superintendent, the board of education recognizes the outstanding leadership that Todd has provided within the District, his proven ability to collaborate and his record of strong, positive relationships with staff and the community,” SD 67 board chair James Palanio said in a press release.

The school district said Manuel started his time in Okanagan Skaha as a special education teacher, and that he’s held school-based administrative roles.

Manuel’s background includes a master of education in educational practice and a bachelor of arts degree (communications major, history minor and Canadian studies minor) from Simon Fraser University.

