Kingston Shot Rocks come back from Thunder Bay with Special Olympics silver in curling

The members of Kingston’s Shot Rocks Special Olympics curling team returned from Thunder Bay on Sunday with silver medals in tow.

They spent Wednesday morning capping off their victory tour at the 2020 Brier in downtown Kingston.

Shot Rock athlete Bill Amey told Global Kingston they were in the thick of it competing for a medal against 18 other teams.

“Saskatchewan we played against, Sudbury and British Columbia, and they really put us through their paces.”

The team’s coach, Bill McCormick, says silver is just the latest medal the Shot Rocks have won over the years.

“They won gold in Newfoundland, they won gold in Quebec, they won gold in Owen Sound.”

Ron Kiley has been playing for the Shot Rocks since the 1990s and says he’s happy with how the team did in this year’s competition.

“It feels great,” he said. “We came home with a medal — the team feels good about that.”

McCormick says that’s perhaps an understatement.

“That was a loud ride coming back on the plane,” he said. “I think it was around Gananoque when they finally fell asleep.”

Community support plays a big role in the Shot Rocks’ success, according to McCormick, adding the Garrison Golf and Curling Club deserves a gold medal in that department.

“We’ve had men’s league and open league and seniors’ league members play against our guys every Tuesday and Thursday until we left just for the extra training and the practice.”

Shot Rocks athletes appreciate that support and time volunteers put in.

That’s one of the reasons Amey is giving back by volunteering at the Brier.

“Ronny and myself are here doing the 50/50 draws.”