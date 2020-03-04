Regina man accused of killing a cat, injuring another: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A Regina man is facing charges of animal cruelty towards cats, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say they found the suspect inside a parked vehicle in the 800 block of Athol Street at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers also found an injured cat inside the vehicle. Police say they found a dead cat in the same area shortly after.

Animal control was called and took the cats.

Matthew Drummond, 27, is charged with two counts of unnecessary suffering to an animal.

He made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement