Guelph Storm want your aluminium tabs for Elora Legion wheelchair program

The Guelph Storm are asking fans to bring aluminium tabs to Friday’s game against the Oshawa Generals for their annual “Pick Up The Tab” night.

The team and Sleeman Breweries are teaming up to collect tabs for the Elora Legion Branch 229 and its “Tabs for Wheelchairs” program.

Through the program that started 30 years ago, the Elora Legion has provided almost 3,000 wheelchairs, motorized scooters and walkers.

“Leading up to this game, we have heard some fantastic stories from families, offices, service clubs, local condos, retirement homes, schools and more rallying to build up their tab collection,” said Sleeman Breweries founder and chairman, John Sleeman.

“We want to keep tabs out of landfills and recycle the aluminium to support a cause that will help so many people.”

The Guelph Storm is giving a special thank you to a seven-year-old student at Westwood Public School.

Wade Patterson-Grigsby is spearheading a tab collection amongst his classmates after he brought in a water cooler bottle full of tabs that his family had been collecting since 2007.

Wade will take part in the ceremonial puck drop to start Friday’s game against the Oshawa Generals.

Fans can drop off their tabs at collection receptacles inside the Sleeman Centre.

There will also be a puck toss with various prizes and all proceeds will go to the Elora Legion, and Sleeman Breweries is matching all dollars raised.

Larry Mellott will have the play-by-play call between the Storm and the Generals live on 1460 CJOY at 7:30 p.m.

