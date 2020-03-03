Another earthquake aftershock lightly felt, this time in Timberlea: Earthquakes Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Another earthquake aftershock occurred in the Halifax Regional Municipality, according to Earthquakes Canada.

According to Earthquakes Canada, another earthquake aftershock has been felt in Nova Scotia, this time in Timberlea. Earthquakes Canada says its magnitude was 2.2. pic.twitter.com/AsEBl9I5lw — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) March 4, 2020

The agency says the aftershock occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Tuesday and was lightly felt in Timberlea.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Dartmouth neighbourhood

The magnitude is listed as 2.2 and the depth at 11 kilometres.

A similar aftershock was felt in the Montebello area of Dartmouth earlier in the day at 12:42 a.m., at a depth of approximately two kilometres.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the original earthquake occurred Sunday night just after 8:30 p.m. in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Earthquakes Canada seismologist explains loud noise heard during Dartmouth earthquake

Police received dozens of calls from local residents describing their homes shaking and hearing an “extremely loud noise.”

Halifax Regional Police said there were no injuries or damage to property as a result of the earthquake, which registered at 2.6 on the Richter scale.