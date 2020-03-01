Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Dartmouth neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a minor earthquake caused a loud noise in a Dartmouth neighbourhood Sunday evening.

In a news release Sunday evening, Halifax police said they began receiving several 911 calls at around 8:40 p.m. from citizens describing their homes shaking and hearing an “extremely loud noise.”

“Halifax Regional Police members and emergency services partners attended the area, spoke to several residents and began looking for the cause,” police stated.

“The event was reported as being felt the more strongly near Lake Mic Mac, Waverley Road, Montebello Drive and Caledonia Road, Dartmouth.”

Police are currently on scene in the Montebello area of Dartmouth, investigating reports of a loud noise. Please contact 902 490 5020 if you have any information pertaining to this investigation. 20-28784 — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 2, 2020

Police have cleared from the Montebello area, the sourcce of the noise appears to have been a minor earthquake. Media release to come, thank you all. — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) March 2, 2020

Police say they later received confirmation from a seismologist with Earthquakes Canada that there was an “earthquake-like event” that registered at 2.6 on the Richter scale.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the earthquake had a depth of two kilometres.

Police say there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property as a result of this event.

“Halifax Regional Police have spoken to staff at Earthquakes Canada, Natural Resources Canada who have advised information regarding Earthquakes can be found on their website,” police continued.

“They have also advised that it is scientifically helpful to them for residents who felt the effects to fill out the ‘Did you feel it’ questionnaire link on their website.”

