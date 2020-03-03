Menu

2 Canadians arrested in Melbourne after airport X-ray finds 16kg of meth

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 8:24 pm
An X-ray image of a suitcase belonging to a Canadian traveller allegedly stuffed with methamphetamine.
An X-ray image of a suitcase belonging to a Canadian traveller allegedly stuffed with methamphetamine. . Australian Federal Police

Two Canadians are behind bars in Australia after being caught allegedly trying to smuggle 16 kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport.

According to Australian federal police, the 27-year-old man and 26-year-old woman flew out of Vancouver International Airport on Feb. 29, 2020.

Police identified the pair only as W. Hackett and K. Mitz.

Police say the pair were arrested after an X-ray scan of their luggage revealed “anomalies” to the lining of four suitcases.

Australian Federal Police
Australian Federal Police Australian Federal Police

When investigators cut the luggage liner open, they found a bag of white crystalline material that police say returned a presumptive positive test for methamphetamine.

Police say they recovered four one-kilogram bags of the substance from each luggage item.

The duo, who remain in custody, are each charged with one count of importing a controlled drug and two counts of possession of a controlled drug.

Notorious B.C. drug smuggler pleads guilty in U.S.
Notorious B.C. drug smuggler pleads guilty in U.S.
