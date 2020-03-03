Video appears to show motorist driving down Toronto sidewalk to pass garbage truck, vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are investigating after a video posted online on Tuesday appeared to show a motorist mounting a sidewalk and driving past multiple vehicles and pedestrians.

Cristhian Giraldo posted a nine-second video on YouTube and Twitter on Tuesday. He told Global News the incident happened at around 11:15 a.m. on a side street near Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West.

In the video, a dark-coloured Audi SUV on a sidewalk can be seen turning slightly toward the road and passing close to a woman who stood in front of the vehicle.

READ MORE: Car seen on video driving along sidewalk to get around traffic in Toronto neighbourhood

As two other pedestrians walked by where the woman was and the vehicle passes her, it appeared to gain speed as it moved down the sidewalk and came close to a waste collector walking across the road and back to his truck.

Story continues below advertisement

“Unbelievable,” a woman could be heard remarking.

Before the video cuts off, the SUV went back onto the road.

Meanwhile, Giraldo said he filed a complaint online.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were aware of the video and were looking into the matter.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police.