‘It’s unbelievable’: Fireworks mischief at Salmon Arm car wash shocks owner

The owner of a Salmon Arm car wash has had to reduce the business’s hours after increasing problems at the site.

While Xcalibur Car Wash owner Terry Robinson is mostly concerned about attempted thefts and people using his car wash as a place to do drugs, surveillance cameras caught another strange sight near the business this past weekend.

The surveillance video, Robinson said, was captured around 10 p.m. on Saturday night, and shows what appears to be two people lighting off fireworks they are holding in their hands.

On the video, balls of light shoot off, with trails of what appear to be sparks and smoke.

“It’s unbelievable,” Robinson said.

“They are trying to shoot at each other and then they are bouncing it off the building and it’s bouncing off our race trailer.”

While there was no major damage, Robinson is concerned that this type of activity could cause a fire.

He is able to monitor the store’s surveillance video from home, and said police were called about the fireworks incident.

However, he said, police did not show up until after the people had left.

Robinson said it was another incident, on Monday evening, where someone tried to break into equipment that ultimately caused him to reduce his business’s hours

Instead of being open 24/7, the car wash will operate from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., going forward.

It will mean less revenue for the business, but Robinson feels he may have to reduce hours further if things get worse.