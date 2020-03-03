Menu

Crime

Novice driver caught going 80 km/h over speed limit in Waterloo: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 2:28 pm
Updated March 3, 2020 2:29 pm
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver was travelling 129 km/h.
Waterloo Regional Police say the driver was travelling 129 km/h. Waterloo regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police say they busted a novice driver travelling almost 80 km/h above the speed limit in the City of Waterloo early Tuesday morning.

Police say the vehicle was pulled over on University Avenue near Marsland Drive after travelling 129 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

They say the driver is facing several charges including stunt driving, which will see the vehicle impounded for a week as the driver will also face a court date down the road.

The incident comes on the heels of another over the weekend where another driver saw his licence suspended.

On Sunday at around 5 p.m., police say they stopped a car that was travelling at more than 50 km/h above the limit on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener.

Police say the same 21-year-old driver was stopped for speeding in February as well.

In Sunday’s incident, police say the driver tested positive for cannabis as well, which also leads to a licence being suspended.

