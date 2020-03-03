Driver in custody after collision with multiple Vancouver police vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a man is in custody after a vehicle collided with multiple police cars early Tuesday.

Police say officers were investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of West 39th Avenue and Cambie Street at around 2 a.m.

When officers tried to stop the car, which police believed was connected to break-and-enters in the area, it took off and was involved in “a number of collisions with police vehicles,” Vancouver police said in a statement.

Officers took the driver, a 38-year-old Vancouver man, into custody at East 51st Avenue and Main Street. He was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

There were no serious injuries to officers, police said.

Police say charges related to dangerous driving and possession of stolen property are anticipated.

