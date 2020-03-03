City of Montreal to hold public consultations on urban park plans

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Montreal announced on Tuesday it will hold public consultations on the development of the Grand Parc de l’Ouest to establish a collective and unified vision of the project.

In a statement, the city said the event, which is to take place on March 17, will allow citizens to learn about the project and share their pitches and ideas for the green space. This consultation will be followed by workshops in the spring that the city said will further help the public and the administration develop a common vision for the plan.

The public is invited to attend both the public consultation and the workshops and to share their ideas online, here.

The park will span 3,000 hectares on the Island’s west end and is set to be Canada’s largest park.

“It is essential for us to consult the Montreal population on what we collectively wish to hand off to future generations,” Plante said.

The Grand Parc de l'Ouest will span more than 3,000 hectares — a surface eight times larger than Central Park. Ville de Montréal The Grand Parc de l'Ouest will include the L'Anse-à-l'Orme, Bois-de-L'île-Bizard, Bois-de-la-Roche, Cap-Saint-Jacques and Des Rapides-du-Cheval-Blanc nature parks, along with other areas of interest. Ville de Montréal

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced the creation of the park in August 2019. At 15 times the size of Mount Royal park, the park would encompass five existing green spaces in the West Island, spanning across Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue and Ile-Bizard.

At the time, Plante said the city was abandoning an agreement to develop the land, saying green space on the island needs to be conserved.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also pledged $50 million in funding toward the project in August, saying the federal government believes in “the protection of the environment and protecting the future for us all.”

Details on the March 17 consultation meeting are available here.

–With files from Global News’ Amanda Jelowicki

