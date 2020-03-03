Menu

Education

Mass protest planned by Ontario teachers at Queen’s Park Thursday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2020 12:51 pm
Ford says teachers unions held Ontario ‘hostage’ for years
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Monday that he and his government were frustrated over ongoing rotating teachers' strikes, saying the unions have held the province "hostage for 50 years" under multiple governments, adding that his government have put forward a "fair deal" he hopes teachers will accept.

TORONTO – Ontario teachers and education workers are planning a second mass demonstration at the legislature this week.

Strikes by English Catholic teachers and Toronto high school teachers are happening on Thursday, and members of those unions plan to congregate at the legislature.

The teachers have told legislative security they are expecting about 15,000 people – which would be about half the expected crowd at a legislature protest last month, when elementary teachers were also involved.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario is not engaging in any strikes this week, but the union has said if contract deals aren’t reached by Friday, they will begin a new phase of strikes effective Monday.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has not bargained with the government since Dec. 16, but has been involved in informal, exploratory talks since Sunday.

Issues in this contentious round of education bargaining include increased class sizes, mandatory e-learning, seniority-based hiring rules and compensation.

OSSTF teachers resume rotating strikes: What do students need to know?
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario politicsOntario governmentOntario EducationOntario PC Governmentontario legislatureOntario Teachers StrikeOntario Teacher ProtestOntario Teachers Strike Protest
