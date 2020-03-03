Menu

Politics

Democrats in London, Ont., gear up for Super Tuesday

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 3, 2020 12:56 pm
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders take pictures in front of a large American flag before a rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Sanders is making a stop in Salt Lake a day before Super Tuesday primaries, which Utah is a part of.
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders take pictures in front of a large American flag before a rally Monday, March 2, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Sanders is making a stop in Salt Lake a day before Super Tuesday primaries, which Utah is a part of. George Frey / AP Photo

Super Tuesday has arrived, and no matter where they are, members of the U.S. Democratic Party will be keeping a close eye on the single biggest voting event on the primary calendar.

Democrats in London, Ont., will still have a chance to vote, despite being away from the stateside political action.

American citizens in London will be able to cast their votes at Market Tower on 151 Dundas St. The voting runs from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. inside the tower’s Suite #503.

The voting centre is hosted by Democrats Abroad Canada London and Area.

Gena Brumitt is the London and Area chapter chair and is calling for a close running between Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice-President Joe Biden.

“There’s talk that Bernie Sanders has decided on a female running mate and is going to announce that right after Super Tuesday,” Brumitt said.

“That’s I guess a show of confidence… probably Biden will do the same, I think.”

Brumitt added that underage voters should know they can still vote in the primary, so long as they turn 18 by Nov. 3.

Participating in the London voting also requires membership with Democrats Abroad, and that Super Tuesday voters have not already cast ballots in their home state’s presidential primary.

