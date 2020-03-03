Crash knocks down light standard in St. James; slippery roads outside Winnipeg prompt school closures

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning left a light standard down in a St. James intersection.
A black sedan and a white SUV collided at about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Empress Street and St. Matthews Avenue, resulting in a light standard on the west side of the intersection being knocked over.
Crews were on scene at 7 a.m. to clean up. No one was seriously injured.
Outside the city, slippery conditions have lead to numerous calls for emergency responders to tend to people stuck in cars in the ditch.
At least one school division has closed their schools due to hazardous road conditions.
