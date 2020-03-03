Menu

Crash knocks down light standard in St. James; slippery roads outside Winnipeg prompt school closures

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 8:26 am
Updated March 3, 2020 8:34 am
A light standard down at St. Matthews and Empress Tuesday morning.
A light standard down at St. Matthews and Empress Tuesday morning. Elisha Dacey/Global News

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning left a light standard down in a St. James intersection.

A black sedan and a white SUV collided at about 6:45 a.m. at the corner of Empress Street and St. Matthews Avenue, resulting in a light standard on the west side of the intersection being knocked over.

Crews were on scene at 7 a.m. to clean up. No one was seriously injured.

A light standard down at St. Matthews and Empress Tuesday morning.
A light standard down at St. Matthews and Empress Tuesday morning. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Outside the city, slippery conditions have lead to numerous calls for emergency responders to tend to people stuck in cars in the ditch.

At least one school division has closed their schools due to hazardous road conditions.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
