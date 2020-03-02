Menu

Quebec politics

Politics

Alexandre Cusson says he would invest ‘billions’ into Quebec public transit if elected premier

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2020 10:11 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 10:12 pm
He explained that his vision included trains, car-sharing services and electric buses.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

If he becomes leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) and premier in 2022, Alexandre Cusson says he will set up an inter-regional public transportation system that would cost “undoubtedly billions” of dollars.

At a press conference on Monday in Quebec City, Cusson expressed his transit plans but could not flesh out the details.

READ MORE: Drummondville Mayor Alexandre Cusson to run for Quebec Liberal leadership

“Efficient service that offers frequent crossings that is accessible to the population is something that could be made profitable,” Cusson said.

He explained that his vision included trains, car-sharing services and electric buses.

Cusson was at the PLQ headquarters to officially file his leadership candidacy application. He is the only other candidate competing against Dominique Anglade.

The next PLQ leader will be elected on May 31, 2020.

Pressure mounts for federal, provincial governments to approve REM expansion in Dorval
Pressure mounts for federal, provincial governments to approve REM expansion in Dorval
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Quebec politicsQuebecQuebec LiberalsDominique AngladeLiberal LeadershipPLQalexandre cussonQuebec Liberal leadership
