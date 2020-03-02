Alexandre Cusson says he would invest ‘billions’ into Quebec public transit if elected premier

Send this page to someone via email

If he becomes leader of the Liberal Party of Quebec (PLQ) and premier in 2022, Alexandre Cusson says he will set up an inter-regional public transportation system that would cost “undoubtedly billions” of dollars.

At a press conference on Monday in Quebec City, Cusson expressed his transit plans but could not flesh out the details.

“Efficient service that offers frequent crossings that is accessible to the population is something that could be made profitable,” Cusson said.

He explained that his vision included trains, car-sharing services and electric buses.

Cusson was at the PLQ headquarters to officially file his leadership candidacy application. He is the only other candidate competing against Dominique Anglade.

The next PLQ leader will be elected on May 31, 2020.

