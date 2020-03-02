Menu

Vernon RCMP not answering questions as sudden death investigation continues

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 8:05 pm
Updated March 2, 2020 8:32 pm
Police quiet as sudden death investigation continues
Police remained on the scene of a suspicious, sudden death at a Vernon motel on Monday, but are staying quiet about the situation. The local detachment said it wouldn't answer questions about the case to protect the investigation.

Police remained on the scene of a suspicious sudden death at a Vernon motel on Monday, days after the fatality occurred.

Officers were originally called in to investigate the death around 8 p.m. on Friday, but the local detachment is staying quiet about the situation.

On Monday morning, police tape blocked off part of a second-floor balcony at Canada’s Best Value Inn and Suites in Vernon and it was clear an active investigation was ongoing both inside and outside one of the rooms.

An officer seemed to be collecting evidence, taking numerous photos of the outside of the unit and putting up markers on a widow as he appeared to dust for fingerprints.

Meanwhile, another man, dressed in protective gear, took a camera inside the unit itself.

A police officer takes photos of the outside of a motel as the investigation into a sudden death in Vernon continues.
A police officer takes photos of the outside of a motel as the investigation into a sudden death in Vernon continues. Jim Douglas / Global News

Whatever police are discovering at the motel, they aren’t speaking about it publicly.

In a four-sentence media release over the weekend, police acknowledged the case was being treated as suspicious but said the RCMP would not comment further “to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

Police continue to investigate a sudden death at a Vernon motel.
Police continue to investigate a sudden death at a Vernon motel. Jim Douglas / Global News

On Monday, police cited the same reason for refusing to answer questions about the case, including whether there is any risk to the general public.

While the situation remains shrouded in mystery, guest Mike Thompson told Global News he still feels safe in the building.

Thompson, who has been staying at the motel for around a month, said he didn’t hear anything unusual on Friday until police knocked on his door.

“If something nasty would have happened, I would have heard something,” he said.

The coroners service is also investigating alongside police.

Two people manning the business’s front desk declined to comment on the situation.

Vernon RCMP detachment commander defends response time
Vernon RCMP detachment commander defends response time
