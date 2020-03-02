Menu

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for London, Ont. region

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2020 6:41 pm
A woman runs down in a Montreal park during a foggy morning on Monday, November 26, 2018. .
Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

A foggy afternoon in the London region is expected to last overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory at roughly 6 p.m. Monday.

READ MORE: Flood watches and special weather statements issued in London region

“Visibility is expected to improve Tuesday morning,” the advisory stated.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

London police asked that motorists turn their lights on to ensure that they are visible.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, there was no word as to whether or not school buses in the region would be impacted by the fog.

Once the fog clears, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 8 C on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and small chance of rain. The mild week continues with cloudy skies and a high of 5 C expected Wednesday, sunshine and a high of 7 C on Thursday.

Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’
Fog envelops Edmonton river valley: ‘What a shot you have there!’
