Environment Canada issues fog advisory for London, Ont. region

A foggy afternoon in the London region is expected to last overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada issued a fog advisory at roughly 6 p.m. Monday.

“Visibility is expected to improve Tuesday morning,” the advisory stated.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility.”

London police asked that motorists turn their lights on to ensure that they are visible.

It's foggy 🌫 out there #ldnont. Please ensure that you have your lights on to ensure other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians can see you. (…and you can see them) 🚘 #LPSsafety pic.twitter.com/9jlkdEiV4F — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 2, 2020

As of 6 p.m. Monday, there was no word as to whether or not school buses in the region would be impacted by the fog.

Once the fog clears, Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 8 C on Tuesday with a mix of sun and cloud and small chance of rain. The mild week continues with cloudy skies and a high of 5 C expected Wednesday, sunshine and a high of 7 C on Thursday.

