BC Ferries to begin accepting debit payment at ticket booths this spring

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 3:36 pm
BC Ferries says it will begin accepting payment by debit at its ticket booths this spring.
Travellers taking BC Ferries will soon be able to use their debit cards at the company’s ticket booths.

The change will apply to both vehicles and foot passengers, who will now also be able to use credit and debit tap-and-pay as well.

“This will help speed the ticketing process for customers with transactions under the $100 tap limit,” said the company in a media release.

“BC Ferries waited to install debit to ensure tap capability was available to help process transactions.”

The company says the installation of new PIN pads should be completed by spring 2020, and be in place for major terminals on Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver by the end of March.

Passengers have long complained about the inability to pay for ferry tickets with debit cards.

BC Ferries had previously cited the length of time it takes to process a debit transaction, which could potentially cause line ups at ticket booths or result in someone missing their ferry, as the reason for its cash or credit policy.

The company began rolling onboard debit payment for some of its vessels through a pilot project in 2018.

