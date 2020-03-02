RCMP seek witnesses in serious Kelowna assault

Kelowna RCMP are seeking witnesses after the discovery of a seriously injured man early Monday.
On March 2, just after 2:45 a.m., members of the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries sustained during an attack.
He was transported to hospital where he is currently receiving medical treatment, police said.
Investigators are working to identify the suspect and what led up to the assault.
“We are appealing for witnesses in this matter to step forward,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.
“Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact us immediately.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net
