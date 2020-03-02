No injuries after vehicle drives into Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP say it was lucky that no one was injured after a driver plowed through the front of a pizza shop in Kelowna on Saturday.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said a 63-year-old Kelowna woman drove her Toyota Corolla through the front of a building around 4:00 p.m., causing significant damage to the vehicle and the building.

Photographs sent to Global News from the scene show the business is Hansen’s Classic Pizza in the 600 block of KLO Road.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Kelowna daycare closes for the day after car crashes into front of building

“The driver is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this collision,” Noseworthy said.

The cause of this collision is believed to be driver error, according to police.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in this collision.

Story continues below advertisement