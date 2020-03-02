Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa spending $12 million to refurbish Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker Edward Cornwallis

By Staff Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 11:49 am
Updated March 2, 2020 11:51 am
Liberal MP Bernadette Jordan arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. .
Liberal MP Bernadette Jordan arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The coast guard is announcing it will spend $12.1 million refurbishing a light icebreaker at a shipyard on Nova Scotia’s south shore.

Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan was in Shelburne, N.S., Monday to say the government will be funding repair work on the Canadian Coast Guard ship Edward Cornwallis, supporting 55 jobs at the Irving-owned Shelburne Ship Repair.

READ MORE: Ottawa budgets $11 million for sabotaged Canadian Coast Guard vessel to be repaired

The work is expected to begin in April and last until January 2021.

A release says the repairs include the replacement of main engines, a new heavy-lift crane, a new bow thruster and hull coating.

The vessel will also undergo regulatory work such as inspecting the tail shafts, seals, stern tubes, propellers and rudder.

Story continues below advertisement
Coast guard begins work to secure derelict ship in Bridgewater
Coast guard begins work to secure derelict ship in Bridgewater

The 34-year-old icebreaker was launched in 1986 after being built by Marine Industries in Tracy, Que.

Under the national shipbuilding strategy, more than $7.5 billion in contracts has been awarded under the repair, refit and maintenance program.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2020.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
EmploymentCanadian Coast GuardIrvingEdward CornwallisshelburneNational Shipbuilding Strategyfisheries ministerCCGS Edward CornwallisMarine IndustriesShelburne Ship Repair
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.