134 grams of cannabis seized during traffic stop in Port Hope: police

A Scarborough, Ont., man faces cannabis-related charges following a traffic stop in Port Hope on Saturday.

Port Hope police say during a routine traffic stop on Cavan Street, an officer detected a “strong smell” of fresh marijuana coming from within the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located 134 grams of marijuana, police said.

Jordan Bassaragh, 23, of Scarborough, was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, possession of illicit cannabis and possession of over 30 grams of cannabis in a public place.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on March 25, police stated Monday.

