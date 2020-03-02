Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Firearm officials speak at Lionel Desmond Inquiry about licensing practises

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2020 10:55 am
Updated March 2, 2020 11:43 am
Veteran responds to Desmond inquiry testimony
WATCH (Feb. 14, 2020): A trauma therapist gave emotional testimony at the Desmond inquiry that revealed his highly critical medical information was not properly shared. As Jesse Thomas reports, one veteran says he’s not surprised.

An inquiry in Nova Scotia investigating why a mentally ill former soldier killed three family members and himself is learning details about firearms licensing from the province’s chief firearms officer.

John Parkin told the inquiry today how licence applications are handled and how his office carries out investigations when concerns are raised about public safety.

READ MORE: Lionel Desmond’s wife raised questions about peace bond same day as slayings

The home of Lionel and Shanna Desmond in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., is shown in this undated police handout aerial photo.
The home of Lionel and Shanna Desmond in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S., is shown in this undated police handout aerial photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry

The fatality inquiry, which started in late January, has been tasked with determining what led Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond to fatally shoot his mother, wife and 10-year-old daughter in the family’s home in Big Tracadie, Nova Scotia, on Jan. 3, 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

Among other things, the inquiry is looking into how, earlier that day, Desmond managed to legally buy the semi-automatic, military-style rifle he used in the killings.

Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use
Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use

The inquiry has heard that just over a year earlier, Desmond was forced to hand over all of his firearms to police after he indicated to his wife he was preparing to kill himself in New Brunswick in November 2015.

However, the former corporal – diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2011 – managed to have his firearms returned and his licence reinstated in May 2016 after a doctor in New Brunswick filled out a brief medical assessment that confirmed Desmond was not a threat to himself or others.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HomicideMental HealthLionel DesmondGuysboroughLionel Desmond InquiryAfghanistan veteranBig TracadieChief Firearms OfficersFirearm AccesJohn ParkinNova Scotia FirearmsTriple Homicide-Suicide
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.