Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Ivanie Blondin captures silver at world allround speedskating champsionships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2020 10:06 am
Updated March 2, 2020 10:07 am
(L-R) Second placed Ivanie Blondin from Canada, first placed Ireen Wust from the Netherlands and third placed Antoinette de Jong from the Netherlands pose during the award ceremony for women's Allround competition at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships 2020 in Hamar, Norway, 01 March 2020.
(L-R) Second placed Ivanie Blondin from Canada, first placed Ireen Wust from the Netherlands and third placed Antoinette de Jong from the Netherlands pose during the award ceremony for women's Allround competition at the ISU World Speed Skating Championships 2020 in Hamar, Norway, 01 March 2020. EPA/FREDRIK VARFJELL NORWAY OUT

HAMAR, Norway — Ivanie Blondin captured a silver medal in the overall standings at the ISU world allround speedskating championships on Sunday, the punctuation mark on a season that has seen her dominate at multiple distances.

The 29-year-old from Ottawa is the first Canadian woman to reach the overall podium at the event since Christine Nesbitt in 2012.

Kingston speed skaters take on Ontario’s best
Kingston speed skaters take on Ontario’s best

Blondin had a cumulative time of 160.462 seconds over four races, 9.38 seconds behind world champion Ireen Wust of the Netherlands.

“I’m pretty happy with the end result and with this weekend overall,” Blondin said.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to reach the podium at the world allround championships. My 1500 didn’t go super great, and I almost fell in the 5000, but it’s a learning process.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think I showed consistency to finish second overall, and while today wasn’t great, I’m looking forward to when allrounds come around again.”

READ MORE: Canada’s Ivanie Blondin wins two gold medals at speedskating World Cup

Blondin was fourth in the 5,000 metres and fifth in the 1,500 on Sunday, to follow up her second-place finish in the 3,000 and eighth in the 500 on Saturday.

Wust was crowned world allround for the seventh time in her career, reaching the podium in three of four distances. Dutch teammate Antoinette de Jong won the bronze.

Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, Alta., was the top Canadian in the men’s event in seventh. Jordan Belchos of Toronto was a career-best eighth.

Canadian speed skater leads the pack on the World Cup circuit
Canadian speed skater leads the pack on the World Cup circuit

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands earned his third consecutive world allround title, ahead of Sverre Lunde Pedersen of Norway and Seitaro Ichinohe of Japan.

The Canadian long-track team concludes its season at next weekend’s ISU World Cup Speed Skating Final in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ottawa sportsCanadian sportsIvanie BlondinTed-Jan BloemenCanadian speedskatersJordan BelchosCanadian speedskater Ivanie BlondinISU world allround speedskating championshipsIvanie Blondin silver medalOttawa skatersOttawa speedskaters
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.