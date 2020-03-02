New ‘Bachelorette’ revealed: 38-year-old Clare Crawley looking for love

Send this page to someone via email

Clare Crawley has been crowned the new Bachelorette for Season 16 of the reality dating show.

Crawley, 38, was the runner-up on Juan Pablo Galavis’s season of The Bachelor before heading to Bachelor in Paradise for seasons 1 and 2.

She did find love when she went on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018 with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard.

Crawley and Beauséjour-Savard got engaged in February 2018 but they split up almost a month later.

“I’m so excited,” Crawley told People of being cast as the next star. “I’ve gone through a lot of personal growth in the last couple of years. And my goal has always been to find happiness — and love.”

Crawley is a hairstylist from Sacramento, Calif., who loves spending her days playing with her two dogs Elby and Honey.

She looks up to her late father as an example of the kind of man she hopes to marry — someone strong and compassionate who can live life to the fullest.

Crawley, who will be turning 39 years old during production, is the oldest Bachelorette in the franchise’s 17-year history.

She announced the news of her lead during Good Morning America on Monday.

“I literally just found out,” Crawley said. “So unexpected, can you believe this? Six years later? What is happening?”

She also addressed her age, saying: “I feel like a lot of people put it out there as this negative thing. For me, it’s just more years under my belt. More years learning and knowing what I want and what I won’t settle for.”

When discussing what she’d like in a partner, Crawley said she wants “a man that will take off his armour.”

“I want a man that is strong but is willing to take off the body armour, open themselves up and be vulnerable,” she said. “I think that is some serious strength right there.”

Meet Clare Crawley! We talk to #TheBachelorette about her new journey to find love on @bacheloretteabc. https://t.co/dRn1AIbzEW pic.twitter.com/wmgJq1d7uv — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 2, 2020

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the new Bachelorette.

Clare as The Bachelorette coming in to absolute OBLITERATE these 22 year old Instagram influencers. What a legendary move. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ny2NUCpo5S — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) March 2, 2020

me when I found out that @tiarachel91 isn’t the bachelorette pic.twitter.com/X8zeWRrfZo — Courtney Krogen (@courtneykrogen) February 29, 2020

All of the drama and history aside, I’m excited to have a 38 year old Bachelorette… We complain about babies on the show all the time. Now, the producers gave us what we want. @BacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette — Kelly Bazzle (@KellyBazzle) March 2, 2020

All the 23 year olds from Peter’s season when they heard they lost #TheBachelorette spot to an actual mature woman: pic.twitter.com/JhhdDuIJLq — the bachelor & bitchelor 🌹 (@acceptedrose) March 2, 2020

Me and the 5 other people on the planet who were still holding out hope that they might pick a Bachelorette that was not a blonde haired white woman:#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/rdIuWg46WX — Gay Bachelor Bitch 🌹 (@BGaytion) March 2, 2020

Clare Crawley gave us this, so yeah I’m pretty excited about her #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/RPVKALZG9k — Emily (@emilywdc) March 2, 2020

#TheBachelorette not picking a child whose resume only consists of being an “Instagram influencer” pic.twitter.com/vNhSkFfH99 — // r // (@rebe_cca7) March 2, 2020

ALSO in case you’re unfamiliar with her, here’s Clare Crawley getting some emotional support from a thoughtful raccoon #TheBachelorette @Clare_Crawley pic.twitter.com/6ym248zy7D — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 2, 2020

The Bachelor and #TheBachelorette we deserved but won’t be getting 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/s516v20fqy — kt (@KDroyalty) February 29, 2020

the only men i’m willing to accept in clare’s season of #TheBachelorette it’s what she (and we) deserve 😤 pic.twitter.com/hVaUxSLgyp — maybe: sarah (@smully1015) March 2, 2020

Let’s start this season with a public roast of Juan Pablo!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/1m1I95Oa83 — Lonz (@lonzisms) February 29, 2020

Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette premieres on May 18.