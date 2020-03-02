4 displaced, $100K in damages after fire at south-end home: Ottawa Fire Services

A fire in a south-end home on Sunday night displaced four people and caused $100,000 in damages, Ottawa’s fire department says.
First responders got “multiple” 911 calls reporting smoke from a two-storey house on Deer View Avenue in Blossom Park shortly after 6 p.m., a news release from Ottawa Fire Services said.
Firefighters got the flames under control by 6:53 p.m. and one person was treated by paramedics, the release said.
Fire crews remained on scene later Sunday evening but were no longer there Monday morning, a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed.
A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.
