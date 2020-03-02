Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

4 displaced, $100K in damages after fire at south-end home: Ottawa Fire Services

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 11:05 am
An Ottawa Fire Services truck parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019.
An Ottawa Fire Services truck parked in downtown Ottawa on May 13, 2019. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

A fire in a south-end home on Sunday night displaced four people and caused $100,000 in damages, Ottawa’s fire department says.

First responders got “multiple” 911 calls reporting smoke from a two-storey house on Deer View Avenue in Blossom Park shortly after 6 p.m., a news release from Ottawa Fire Services said.

READ MORE: Building destroyed, no injuries in 3-alarm blaze in Vanier, Ottawa Fire Services says

Firefighters got the flames under control by 6:53 p.m. and one person was treated by paramedics, the release said.

Fire crews remained on scene later Sunday evening but were no longer there Monday morning, a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed.

A fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.

Fire rips through SUV on Highway 401 near Cobourg
Fire rips through SUV on Highway 401 near Cobourg
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
House FireOttawa news911Ottawa fireOttawa Fire ServicesOttawa fire department$100K damagesBlossom ParkDeer View Avenue
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.