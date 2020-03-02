Business ‘as usual’, says McMaster University as officials await coronavirus test from student

Send this page to someone via email

Officials at McMaster University say it will be business as usual on Monday as the school awaits test results from a student who may have contracted the novel coronavirus during a recent trip to Italy.

“The business of the university is expected to continue as usual on Monday,” the university said in on Sunday.

As a precaution, the university completed cleaning the first level of the Burke Science Building on the weekend.

Roger Couldrey, McMaster’s vice-president of administration, says they undertook the extra cleaning efforts on the first floor of the building out of an “abundance of caution”.

“We believe this is what our students, their parents and our employees would want us to do,” said Couldrey.

The university says the undergraduate student, who lives outside Hamilton, sought medical attention after experiencing flu-like symptoms after returning from Europe during February reading week.

According to a release on McMaster’s website, the student was on campus last Tuesday at the Burke Science Building, located in the heart of the university.

The student’s test results are expected sometime early this week.

Four new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Ontario on Sunday.

Each of the patients — now in self-isolation — was diagnosed at hospitals in the Greater Toronto Area, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada .