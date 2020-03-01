Everett Silvertips down Kelowna Rockets in Saturday night game

Send this page to someone via email

The Everett Silvertips dropped the Kelowna Rockets 4-1 Saturday night in Washington.

The Rockets’ Jonas Peterek scored the first goal of the game 14 minutes into the first period, but the Silvertips’ Bryce Kindopp responded with a goal of his own about half a minute later.

Everett’s Jackson Berezowski and Ethan Regnier both scored in the second period, prompting the Rockets to pull goalie Roman Basran in favour of Cole Schwebius.

Regnier would go on to score another goal with 27 seconds left in the game.

Basran stopped 19 of 22 shots he faced. Schwebius turned away 27 of 28 shots fired on him. Everett outshot Kelowna 50 to 13.

Kelowna is still looking to earn a playoff spot.

The team’s next game is at Prospera Place on Friday when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds.

It was the Rockets’ sixth game in nine nights. They lost 4-3 in overtime to Everett when they hosted them on Friday.