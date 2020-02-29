Lightning snap 4-game losing streak, beat Flames 4-3

Send this page to someone via email

TAMPA, Fla. – Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat scored on the power play and Yanni Gourde added a short-handed goal as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Saturday to snap a season-long four-game losing streak.

Alex Killorn scored his 24th goal of the season to help the Lightning win for the first time since an 11-game winning streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy ended a three-game losing streak with 18 saves.

The victory came soon after the Lightning announced team captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and was expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs.

Andrew Mangiapane, Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary, which had a three-game point streak come to an end. David Rittich finished with 30 saves.

BRUINS 4, ISLANDERS 0

UNIONDALE, NY (AP) — Defenceman Charlie McAvoy had a goal and two assists and Tuukka Rask made 25 saves as Boston beat the Islanders.

The league-best Bruins improved to 41-13-12 for 94 points. The Islanders lost their third straight following a two-game winning streak.

David Pastrnak opened the scoring at 4:30 of the first period, beating Islanders netminder Semyon Varlamov with his league-leading 47th goal of the season. Defencemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo assisted. Matt Grzelcyk made it 2-0 at 13:10 with his third goal, assisted by Brad Marchand and McAvoy.

Marchand scored at 11:06 of the third, his 27th goal, with assists to Bergeron and McAvoy.

KINGS 2, DEVILS 1, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored in overtime and Los Angeles edged New Jersey.

Dustin Brown also scored and Jonathan Quick made 32 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 in its last five games.

Mackenzie Blackwood had his six-game winning streak broken despite making 36 saves. The Devils earned a point for the fifth straight game.

