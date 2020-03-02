Focus Montreal: March 2, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

This week on Focus Montreal, Global takes a look at what you need to know about RRSPs and TFSAs, the increase in apartment leases in Montreal and the Royalmount development in the Town of Mount Royal. Watch below.

Developer unveils new scaled back Royalmount plan

Real estate developer Carbonleo unveiled its new scaled-back version of the Royalmount development in the Town of Mount Royal.

The commercial and residential development will strive to be carbon neutral and will feature ample greenspace and will have direct access to the metro.

Claude Marcotte, executive vice president of Carbonleo, joined Global’s Tim Sargeant to discuss the project. Watch above.

What you need to know about RRSPs and TFSAs

Jason MacCallum, senior vice president at 3Macs investment management firm, joined Global’s Tim Sargeant to tell you everything you need to know about contributing to your RRSP and TFSAs. Watch above.

Montreal’s housing crisis

Canada’s mortgage and housing corporation reported that last year’s vacancy rate in Montreal was as low as 1.5 per cent, the lowest its been in 15 years.

The average monthly rent tenants paid was $841, a 3.6 per cent increase from the previous year. Watch above.

Lawyer Jamie Benizri, founder and CEO of law firm Legal Logik, joined Global’s Tim Sargeant to discuss how the city is grappling with its current housing crisis.

