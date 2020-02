Send this page to someone via email

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been announced in Ontario, bringing the province’s number of confirmed cases up to 11.

Health officials made the announcement in a news release Saturday afternoon and said two of the new cases involve patients with a travel history to Iran.

The third patient is the husband of one of those two patients, officials said.

All of the patients are in self-isolation at home.

More to come.

