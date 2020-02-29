93-year-old Regina woman hospitalized following hit and run

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say they were able to identify the driver who allegedly hit a 93-year-old pedestrian, then fled the scene.

The incident occurred Friday at around 4 p.m.

Police say the woman was walking eastbound across Elphinstone Street at the College Avenue intersection – at a fully marked pedestrian crossing – when she was hit by a vehicle.

Officials said the vehicle failed to stop and continued driving on Elphinstone Street.

The woman was transported to the hospital by EMS with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate. No charges have been laid.

