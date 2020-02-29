Menu

Canada

2 men arrested after fatal stabbing in downtown Guelph

By Darren Baxter Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 11:52 am
Two Guelph men have been charged in a fatal stabbing outside a pool hall.
Two Guelph men have been charged in a fatal stabbing outside a pool hall. Global News / File

Guelph police say two men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing following a fatal stabbing in downtown at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Guelph man suffered life-threatening stab wounds during an altercation on the sidewalk in front of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonell Street.

READ MORE: Man wanted by OPP arrested in Guelph, police say

The victim was transported to Guelph General Hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the other two men involved in the incident fled on foot down MacDonell but were arrested by patrol officers shortly after without incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Guelph police Det. Const. Scott Biser at 519-824-1212 Ext. 7131 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Guelph police release surveillance photo after new parkade vandalized

