2 men arrested after fatal stabbing in downtown Guelph

Guelph police say two men are being held in custody pending a bail hearing following a fatal stabbing in downtown at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Guelph man suffered life-threatening stab wounds during an altercation on the sidewalk in front of Tony’s Billiards on MacDonell Street.

The victim was transported to Guelph General Hospital by ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the other two men involved in the incident fled on foot down MacDonell but were arrested by patrol officers shortly after without incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Guelph police Det. Const. Scott Biser at 519-824-1212 Ext. 7131 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

