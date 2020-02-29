Unifor picketing Co-op annual meeting in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Unifor Local 594 members, currently locked out of the Co-op refinery in Regina because of contract negotiations, are picketing the annual meeting of Federated Co-operatives Limited in Saskatoon this weekend.

Approximately 34 workers, some carrying Unifor flags, were gathered on 22nd Street East in front of TCU Place on Saturday morning.

A press release, issued earlier in the day, said the Unifor members will demonstrate from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“Local Co-ops are profiting from scab labour at the refinery,” Jerry Dias, Unifor national president, said in the release. “Local Co-op boards need to reign in rogue executives such as CEO Scott Banda.”

The current job action comes days after Unifor members picketed Co-op facilities in Yorkton and more than a week after Vince Ready was appointed by Premier Scott Moe. Ready has negotiated more than 7,000 labour or commercial disputes.

Heather Ryan, FCL vice-president of human resources, previously told Global News the blockades in Yorkton made it “difficult to accept Unifor’s sincerity and commitment to the bargaining process when we see these tactics taking place during the mediation process.”

Job action began on Dec. 5, 2019, when Unifor issued a strike notice and FCL locked out the workers after negotiations over choices and protections for pension plans.

More meetings are scheduled for early March

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.

With files from Mickey Djuric and Jonathan Guignard