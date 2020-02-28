City of Toronto, unionized outside workers reach tentative agreement to avert strike

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Minutes before CUPE Local 416 reached its strike deadline, the union representing thousands of municipal workers and the City of Toronto announced a tentative agreement had been reached.

“The five-year agreement is fair to Toronto residents and Local 416 workers,” a joint statement issued by both sides Friday night said.

“All City services, including City-owned arenas, remain open as usual. Curbside and commercial garbage collection will also continue as scheduled.”

READ MORE: City of Toronto outside worker strike deadline extended to Friday as talks progress

About 5,000 City employees – often referred to as “outside workers” – were without a contract since Dec. 31.

The union said provisions around job security for senior employees have been the primary sticking point during contract talks, which were facilitated by a mediator in recent days.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto previously said garbage collection, recreation centres and City-owned event spaces would have all been affected if a strike were to occur.

1:18 City of Toronto, CUPE Local 416 agree to extend work stoppage deadline City of Toronto, CUPE Local 416 agree to extend work stoppage deadline

The original strike deadline was set for 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. However, both sides agreed to a 48-hour extension in talks.

The details of the tentative deal weren’t announced Friday night, pending reviews and approval votes by union members and Toronto city council.

Votes on the agreement were scheduled for the week of March 2.

— With files from The Canadian Press