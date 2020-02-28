Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

City of Toronto, unionized outside workers reach tentative agreement to avert strike

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 11:37 pm
Updated February 28, 2020 11:58 pm
A City of Toronto roads maintenance work truck.
A City of Toronto roads maintenance work truck. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Minutes before CUPE Local 416 reached its strike deadline, the union representing thousands of municipal workers and the City of Toronto announced a tentative agreement had been reached.

“The five-year agreement is fair to Toronto residents and Local 416 workers,” a joint statement issued by both sides Friday night said.

“All City services, including City-owned arenas, remain open as usual. Curbside and commercial garbage collection will also continue as scheduled.”

READ MORE: City of Toronto outside worker strike deadline extended to Friday as talks progress

About 5,000 City employees – often referred to as “outside workers” – were without a contract since Dec. 31.

The union said provisions around job security for senior employees have been the primary sticking point during contract talks, which were facilitated by a mediator in recent days.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto previously said garbage collection, recreation centres and City-owned event spaces would have all been affected if a strike were to occur.

City of Toronto, CUPE Local 416 agree to extend work stoppage deadline
City of Toronto, CUPE Local 416 agree to extend work stoppage deadline

The original strike deadline was set for 12:01 a.m. on Thursday. However, both sides agreed to a 48-hour extension in talks.

The details of the tentative deal weren’t announced Friday night, pending reviews and approval votes by union members and Toronto city council.

Votes on the agreement were scheduled for the week of March 2.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of TorontoCUPE Local 416Toronto outside workersCity of Toronto CUPE Local 416City of Toronto outside workers strikeCity of Toronto outside workers strike avertedCity of Toronto servicesCity of Toronto workers strikeToronto Outside Workers StrikeTCEU Local 416Toronto workers strike
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.