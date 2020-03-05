Live in the Okanagan: Welcome in March with some rockin’ shows

Send this page to someone via email

March is finally here and Spring is just around the corner. So, start the month off right and make your way over to these shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Saturday, March 7

The Hip Replacements at Setters Neighbourhood Pub

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Vernon

Friday, March 6

Feet First at The Longhorn Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Jon Treichel at Match Eatery

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 7

Poppa Dawg at the Vernon Jazz Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Peelers at The Kal

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Alan Doyle at The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

Starts at 8 p.m.

Black Cat Soul at The Red Antler

Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday, March 12

Back Trax and Friends at Record City

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kelowna

Friday, March 6

Joshua Smith at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at the Kelowna Yacht Club

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The James Hay Trio at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prism, Spendo and The Skins at the OK Corral

Starts at 9 p.m.

Forty Foot Fred at The Blue Gator

Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tango 3 at the German Canadian Harmony Club

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

The Glorious Sons at The Kelowna Community Theatre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Penticton

Friday, March 6

Brad Paisley at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Midnight Special Revival at the Copper Mug Pub

Starts at 8 p.m.

Outlaw Country at the Cleland Community Theatre

Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Martyn Joseph at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

The Arrogant Worms at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Lonely at the Cleland Community Theatre

Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Big Little Lions at The Dream Cafe

Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Oliver

Sunday, March 8

The Peelers at Murphy’s Fiesta Pub

Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Osoyoos

Wednesday, March 11

Jeffery Straker at the Osoyoos Elks Hall