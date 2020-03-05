Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Live in the Okanagan: Welcome in March with some rockin’ shows

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted March 5, 2020 2:27 pm
Live in the Okanagan: Kick-off March with great shows

March is finally here and Spring is just around the corner. So, start the month off right and make your way over to these shows.

Need a little more information about a particular show? Click on the hyperlink over the venue to be directed to the Facebook event page.

Salmon Arm

Saturday, March 7

The Hip Replacements at Setters Neighbourhood Pub

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Vernon

Friday, March 6

Feet First at The Longhorn Pub

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Story continues below advertisement

Jon Treichel at Match Eatery 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Saturday, March 7

Poppa Dawg at the Vernon Jazz Club

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The Peelers at The Kal 

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Alan Doyle at The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

  • Starts at 8 p.m.

Black Cat Soul at The Red Antler

  • Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Thursday, March 12

Back Trax and Friends at Record City 

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

 

Kelowna

Friday, March 6

Joshua Smith at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown

Story continues below advertisement
  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Poppa Dawg at the Kelowna Yacht Club

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The James Hay Trio at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Prism, Spendo and The Skins at the OK Corral

  • Starts at 9 p.m.

Forty Foot Fred at The Blue Gator

  • Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Tango 3 at the German Canadian Harmony Club 

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 

The Glorious Sons at The Kelowna Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Penticton

Friday, March 6

Brad Paisley at the South Okanagan Events Centre

  • Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Midnight Special Revival at the Copper Mug Pub

  • Starts at 8 p.m.

Outlaw Country at the Cleland Community Theatre

  • Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 10

Martyn Joseph at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 11

The Arrogant Worms at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Story continues below advertisement

The Lonely at the Cleland Community Theatre

  • Starts at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12

Big Little Lions at The Dream Cafe

  • Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Oliver

Sunday, March 8 

The Peelers at Murphy’s Fiesta Pub 

  • Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Osoyoos

Wednesday, March 11

Jeffery Straker at the Osoyoos Elks Hall

  • Starts at 7:30 p.m.

 

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.