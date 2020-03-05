Live in the Okanagan: Welcome in March with some rockin’ shows

March is finally here and Spring is just around the corner. So, start the month off right and make your way over to these shows.
Salmon Arm
Saturday, March 7
The Hip Replacements at Setters Neighbourhood Pub
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Vernon
Friday, March 6
Feet First at The Longhorn Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Jon Treichel at Match Eatery
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Saturday, March 7
Poppa Dawg at the Vernon Jazz Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The Peelers at The Kal
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Alan Doyle at The Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
- Starts at 8 p.m.
Black Cat Soul at The Red Antler
- Scheduled 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Thursday, March 12
Back Trax and Friends at Record City
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Kelowna
Friday, March 6
Joshua Smith at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Poppa Dawg at the Kelowna Yacht Club
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The James Hay Trio at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Lower Mission
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Prism, Spendo and The Skins at the OK Corral
- Starts at 9 p.m.
Forty Foot Fred at The Blue Gator
- Scheduled 9:15 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Tango 3 at the German Canadian Harmony Club
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. Downtown
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
The Glorious Sons at The Kelowna Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Penticton
Friday, March 6
Brad Paisley at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- Scheduled 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Midnight Special Revival at the Copper Mug Pub
- Starts at 8 p.m.
Outlaw Country at the Cleland Community Theatre
- Scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
Will Schlackl at Slackwater Brewing
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Martyn Joseph at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 11
The Arrogant Worms at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
The Lonely at the Cleland Community Theatre
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Big Little Lions at The Dream Cafe
- Scheduled 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Oliver
Sunday, March 8
The Peelers at Murphy’s Fiesta Pub
- Scheduled 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Osoyoos
Wednesday, March 11
Jeffery Straker at the Osoyoos Elks Hall
- Starts at 7:30 p.m.
