Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign pair of new players — including a former NFLer

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two more players on Friday, including one with a wealth of NFL experience.

The Bombers added American defensive back Isaiah Johnson and American offensive lineman Shane Carpenter.

Johnson, 27, played three seasons for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He originally signed with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

After spending a full season on their practice roster, he was promoted to their active roster in 2017. He dressed in just four games during his rookie season in which he made four tackles.

He appeared in 15 games the following season where he made four starts at safety. He finished the year with 48 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

Carpenter, 23, attended mini-camp with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He played 53 games for Louisiana Tech over four seasons. He stands at six-foot-six, and tips the scales at 320 pounds.

