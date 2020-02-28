Menu

Winnipeg Sports

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign pair of new players — including a former NFLer

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 6:47 pm
.
. File / Global News

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed two more players on Friday, including one with a wealth of NFL experience.

The Bombers added American defensive back Isaiah Johnson and American offensive lineman Shane Carpenter.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign free-agent linebacker Micah Awe to 2-year deal

Johnson, 27, played three seasons for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He originally signed with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

After spending a full season on their practice roster, he was promoted to their active roster in 2017. He dressed in just four games during his rookie season in which he made four tackles.

He appeared in 15 games the following season where he made four starts at safety. He finished the year with 48 tackles, two pass deflections, and one interception.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign versatile defender Tobi Antigha

Carpenter, 23, attended mini-camp with the San Francisco 49ers last season. He played 53 games for Louisiana Tech over four seasons. He stands at six-foot-six, and tips the scales at 320 pounds.

Zach Collaros: I’m happy to get this deal done
Winnipeg Sports CFL winnipeg Winnipeg Blue Bombers Canadian Football League NFL National Football League
