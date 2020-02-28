27-year-old Calgary woman getting ready for just her 8th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Jessica Le is getting ready for her eighth birthday and it’s pretty unbelievable what the Calgarian has accomplished since her seventh birthday.

“I got married, I had a baby, we bought our second home,” Le said. Tweet This

You get a bit of an advantage getting things done between birthdays when yours only happens every four years.

Le is only getting ready for her seventh birthday even though she is 27 years old because she was born on Feb. 29, 1992 — a leap day.

“I’ve really only celebrated seven birthdays,” Le said.

“At this point now, my 10-year-old niece is older than me,” she chuckled. Tweet This

There is a mathematical and scientific explanation for why leap years happen.

“Every time [the Earth goes] around the sun is 365 [days] and about a quarter of a day,” said Mount Royal University associate professor Charles Hepler. “Those quarter days build up and every four years… we build up a whole day, so we just add that into the calendar.”

According to Hepler, it’s not only the extra day we tack on.

“The moon puts a little bit of friction on the Earth by the tides, so we also have leap seconds.”

Hepler said those are much less frequent, with only a couple dozen since the 1970s when they first started being tracked. But you can take in that extra second this year on June 30.

Le will no doubt be savouring every second of her special day that comes once every four years.

She knows it’s only a matter of time until her two-year-old daughter surpasses her in the number of birthdays she’s celebrated.

“When she turns 10, she’ll officially be older than me,” Le joked.

“It’s kind of funny. At least I’ll be younger than everybody for the rest of my life.” Tweet This