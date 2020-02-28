Menu

Wish come true: 10-year-old boy joins police as crime-fighting robot

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 3:39 pm
Orlando deputies grant 10-year-old’s wish to become crime-fighting robot
WATCH: Deputies in Orlando, Florida, granted a wish for a 10-year-old boy with a serious heart condition on Thursday, dressing him as a crime-fighting robot named “ROBOGaige” and staging a mock bank robbery and fire for him to foil, local media reported.

His friends call him Gaige Pike. You can call him ROBOGaige.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office added a cutting edge “robot” to the force on Thursday, when it helped transform a 10-year-old boy with a serious heart condition into a crime-fighting machine for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

READ MORE: Bullied boy’s heartbreaking video sparks support — and suspicion

Gaige changed into his chrome-armoured, RoboCop-inspired alter ego at the sheriff’s office on Thursday morning, shortly before he was sworn in for a day of superhero work.

Gaige’s costume was inspired by his love for robots, science and helping people, ClickOrlando reports.

ROBOGaige’s first mission took him to a nearby bank, where he led a SWAT team in catching a “robber” in the bank vault.

“These are the lasers I used to catch the bad guy,” RoboGaige told reporters after the arrest, according to local station WESH.

Gaige Pike, centre, is shown as ‘ROBOGaige’ alongside the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in Orange County, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2020.
Gaige Pike, centre, is shown as ‘ROBOGaige’ alongside the Orange County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team in Orange County, Calif., on Feb. 27, 2020. Orange County Sheriff's Office/Twitter

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demmings gave ROBOGaige a medal for his efforts, but the robot-boy couldn’t stick around for the party. He was needed elsewhere.

ROBOGaige’s patrol later brought him to a burning building, where he helped fire crews put out the staged flames before “rescuing” a citizen from a collapsed structure.

It was all in a day’s work for ROBOGaige, whose origin story includes a lengthy battle with neoplasm, an abnormal tissue growth often linked to cancer.

He was diagnosed with the growth shortly after he was born, and he endured open-heart surgery for the condition last year.

“We are so incredibly proud that we got to be part of this hero’s journey,” police tweeted.

