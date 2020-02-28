Blowing snow, storm warnings across Newfoundland in latest weather event

Send this page to someone via email

Newfoundland is in the grip of another winter weather event, its 22nd of the season.

Environment Canada has issued advisories and winter storm warnings across the island today, mostly for blowing snow that will reduce visibility throughout the day.

Most of the island, including the capital of St. John’s, is forecast to receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, making for hazardous road conditions.

Much of the island’s west coast of the island is under a winter storm warning, with the northern peninsula set to receive up to 55 centimetres of snow in some areas.

The western city of Corner Brook and surrounding towns are under a wind warning, with severe and damaging gusts up to 130 kilometres expected.

It’s the latest event in a stormy winter after a blizzard last month prompted eastern Newfoundland municipalities to declare states of emergency and the province requested military assistance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.