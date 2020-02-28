Menu

Blowing snow, storm warnings across Newfoundland in latest weather event

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2020 11:05 am
Soldiers from the 4th Artillery Regiment based at CFB Gagetown get help from a snowblower-equipped neighbour as they clear snow at a residence in St. John's on January 20, 2020. The mayor of St. John's, N.L., says the cleanup after last month's fierce blizzard will cost the city millions of dollars. Newfoundland and Labrador's capital was under a week-long state of emergency after the record-breaking January 17th blizzard that brought down more than 76 centimetres of snow in one day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan.
Newfoundland is in the grip of another winter weather event, its 22nd of the season.

Environment Canada has issued advisories and winter storm warnings across the island today, mostly for blowing snow that will reduce visibility throughout the day.

Most of the island, including the capital of St. John’s, is forecast to receive between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow, making for hazardous road conditions.

Much of the island’s west coast of the island is under a winter storm warning, with the northern peninsula set to receive up to 55 centimetres of snow in some areas.

The western city of Corner Brook and surrounding towns are under a wind warning, with severe and damaging gusts up to 130 kilometres expected.

It’s the latest event in a stormy winter after a blizzard last month prompted eastern Newfoundland municipalities to declare states of emergency and the province requested military assistance.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
