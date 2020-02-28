Extra bus service continues while Ottawa LRT train shortage persists

Send this page to someone via email

OC Transpo is continuing with extended special bus service on Friday as Ottawa’s LRT system continues running with fewer trains than are needed.

A series of separate infrastructure and power issues on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning left the Confederation Line with a serious train shortage for all of Thursday, as a heavy snowfall blanketed the national capital.

As few as six trains were in service midday on Thursday. There are supposed to be 13 trains on the tracks to meet rider demand during peak travel periods on weekdays, although OC Transpo has a total fleet of 17 trains in the LRT system.

On Friday, the head of OC Transpo reported that eight trains were launched for Friday’s morning rush hour. In an update shortly before 7:30 a.m., John Manconi said a ninth train had been deployed.

To compensate for the shortage, OC Transpo has once again extended the hours of supplemental bus service that has been running every morning and afternoon rush hour since the five-month-old LRT system suffered another major train shortage in January.

In the morning, those supplemental buses (S1 buses) take riders directly into downtown from three major transfer stations: Tunney’s Pasture in the west; and Hurdman and Blair stations in the east.

At noon, the special bus service swaps direction and takes passengers out of downtown directly to those same stations.

OC Transpo is also using a dedicated replacement bus fleet to provide “additional capacity” all day Friday while the LRT is shorthanded. Those buses, known as R1 buses, will run parallel to the east-west Confederation Line and stop at all LRT stations, according to the transit agency.

Both the S1 and R1 buses are operating during the same hours as the train, OC Transpo says.

Air fresheners in smelly station getting taken down

Manconi also acknowledged inquiries about air fresheners that had been installed in the underground Parliament Station, which has been plagued by a foul, sewage-like smell for months.

“I have ordered that they be removed immediately. [Rideau Transit Group] will remove them,” Manconi said.

Rideau Transit Group is the consortium contracted to design and build the Confederation Line. Its maintenance arm, Rideau Transit Maintenance, is responsible for maintaining the LRT system for 30 years.

Earlier Friday, CBC News published a story about the air fresheners, reporting that 12 installed in the station were pumping out a citrus-like smell and were a brand of freshener designed for bathrooms.

Linking to the story, Sarah Wright-Gilbert, a citizen member of the city’s transit commissioner, posted on Twitter that passengers who are sensitive to smells may want to avoid Parliament Station.

Wright-Gilbert said she had written to Manconi to ask they be removed. When the transportation manager confirmed he had ordered them removed, Wright-Gilbert thanked him for his “quick action” on social media.

I have just received confirmation from @OC_Transpo's GM, John Manconi, that he has ordered RTM to remove these devices immediately. Thank you for your quick action, John. It is much appreciated. https://t.co/tCRSD2pJxj — Sarah Wright-Gilbert (@smwgilbert) February 28, 2020

For those of you who aren't scent sensitive and may think "at least it smells better!", here's a little perspective for you: I can no longer use Parliament station because the scents being pumped in will cause my headaches, sore throat, and may trigger my asthma. 1/2 https://t.co/tCRSD2pJxj — Sarah Wright-Gilbert (@smwgilbert) February 28, 2020