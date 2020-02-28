Green Day postpones Asia tour stops amid coronavirus fears

Send this page to someone via email

Green Day is postponing part of its current tour as coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.

The punk-rock band announced it will be bypassing tour stops in Asia just a week before its first gig in Singapore on March 8.

READ MORE: Geneva auto show cancelled as coronavirus outbreak spreads in Europe

“We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health and travel concerns with coronavirus,” reads a statement shared to the band’s social media pages.

“We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.”

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Stops were set to include Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo in support of Green Day’s latest album, Father of All Motherf—kers.

It remains unclear if the band will continue on with the rest of its tour, which picks back up in Moscow in May after an April gig in Florida.

After Russia, the band has scheduled dates in Italy, France, Netherlands, Scotland, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

READ MORE: Some vacationers cleared from quarantined Spanish hotel after virus screening

After Europe, Green Day is set to head back to the U.S. for a slew of other stops before wrapping up the tour.

The American band isn’t the first to postpone tour stops thanks to COVID-19, which has infected around 80,000 people worldwide so far.

Boy band BTS also cancelled several shows in its home country of South Korea. New Order also announced it would be putting its Japan stops “on hold.”

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca