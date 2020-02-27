Winnipeg Jets recall of Nelson Nogier, Adam Lowry getting closer

Send this page to someone via email

With the injuries on their blue line once again starting to add up, the Winnipeg Jets have put in another call to the Manitoba Moose for reinforcements.

With Josh Morrissey, Luca Sbisa, Carl Dahlstrom and Sami Niku all on the mend, the Jets recalled defenceman Nelson Nogier from the American Hockey League club on Thursday.

It’s the fourth time this season Nogier has been called up, but he’s yet to actually get into a game. He last played a game for the Jets in December of 2018.

The 23-year-old has one goal and eight assists in 55 games for the Moose this season.

The Jets still have seven healthy defensemen, so Nogier will once again only be insurance until Morrissey comes back. Morrissey could return to the lineup from his upper-body injury as early as Saturday.

There could be some more help on the horizon with Dahlstrom and centre Adam Lowry both skating again.

Lowry’s missed the last five weeks with an upper-body injury, well past the original four-week timeline for his recovery. But he’ll first have to shed his non-contact uniform in practice before he’ll be available.

“I’m not listing him as day-to-day because he’s got to get out of that sweater and get some contact in,” head coach Paul Maurice told reporters following Thursday’s game-day skate. “I would take him off the week-to-week. It may get to a week, but it’s not that far off after that.”

Dahlstrom hasn’t played since Jan. 14.

“Dahlstrom would be fairly close,” Maurice said. “He needs just a couple of practices. Once he gets into the blue (regular uniform), there won’t be any turn around time. He’ll be available.”

Maurice said Niku is considered week-to-week and is “going to be a while” after getting injured playing soccer ahead of Tuesday’s game.

Sitting tied for the final playoff spot, the Jets host the Washington Capitals later on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.