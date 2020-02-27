RCMP used Clearview AI facial recognition tool to help solve 2 child exploitation cases

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP confirmed Thursday that the police force has been using the controversial facial recognition technology Clearview AI for roughly four months as part of online child sexual exploitation investigations and resulted in the rescue of two children.

The Mounties said in a statement Clearview AI’s facial recognition technology was used in a “limited capacity by the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC).

“The NCECC has two [licences] for the Clearview AI application and has used it in 15 cases, resulting in the successful identification and rescue of two children,” the RCMP said in a statement.

“Only trained victim identification specialists in the NCECC use the software primarily to help identify, locate and rescue children who have been or are victims of online sexual abuse.”

Clearview AI’s technology allows for the collection of billions of images from public websites and social media sites that can help police forces and financial institutions identify individuals.

The RCMP said the controversial technology had also been used on a trial basis by a few units in the RCMP to determine its utility to enhance criminal investigations. The statement did not offer details on where those units were located.

2:20 Toronto police use of Clearview AI raises privacy concerns Toronto police use of Clearview AI raises privacy concerns

Privacy concerns about the software were raised earlier this year after a New York Times investigation revealed the software had scrapped more than three billion photos from Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to create a database used by more than 600 law enforcement agencies in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere.

In January, Global News asked the RCMP whether it was using Clearview AI who declined to comment.

Toronto police admitted earlier this month it had been testing a controversial facial recognition tool by Clearview AI since last fall and were ordered to stop using it.

“Some members of the Toronto Police Service began using Clearview AI in October 2019 with the intent of informally testing this new and evolving technology,” police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in an email to Global News on Thursday.

“The Chief directed that its use be halted immediately upon his awareness, and the order to cease using the product was given on February 5, 2020.”

Canada’s privacy watchdogs announced last Friday they were teaming to launch an investigation into whether laws are being broken by the facial-recognition software.

The joint investigation will be led by federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien and his three counterparts in B.C., Quebec and Alberta

“Media reports have stated that Clearview AI is using its technology to collect images and make facial recognition available to law enforcement for the purposes of identifying individuals,” the authorities said in a statement.

1:57 Facial recognition software privacy concerns Facial recognition software privacy concerns

“The company has also claimed to be providing its services to financial institutions. The four privacy regulators will examine whether the organization’s practices are in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation.”

Members of the House of Commons committee on access to information, privacy and ethics voted this week to examine the technology’s effects on civil society, privacy rights, minorities and vulnerable populations.

“I think this issue is a defining issue of our time,” said New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, who put forward the idea. He said the committee should study the use of the emerging tools by governments, police, companies and individuals.

The RCMP said Clearview AI is only one of many tools and techniques that are used in the identification of victims of online child sexual abuse.

The police force said the rates of child sexual exploitation have exploded in recent years

“In 2019, the NCECC received 102,967 reports of online child sexual abuse, a dramatic 1,106-per cent increase since 2014,” the RCMP said.

“This was a 68 per cent increase from last year.”

— With files from Rachel Browne and the Canadian Press