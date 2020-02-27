Regina high school construction students to raffle $20K backyard studio for charity

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a class where all work is homework.

The advanced construction technology course at Campus Regina Public gives students in Grade 11 and 12 a chance to learn valuable life skills and train for future jobs.

“They’re relatable skills that they can leave high school with and either find gainful employment or find they have a leg up when they go to a pre-employment program,” said Eldon Hall, who teaches the course.

Grade 11 and 12 students from high schools across the city spend two hours every weekday in the advanced construction technology course at Campus Regina Public.

Hall joined the faculty three years ago and brought with him a focus on community building.

“The idea is to have them create something, contribute to their community and also basically build their own skill sets while doing that,” he said.

Students have passed the halfway mark on a 100-square-foot backyard studio that will eventually be raffled off to benefit the Regina Humane Society.

“I framed the walls, I did the siding, I did the roof — sheeted it and all,” said Grade 12 student Brendon Wajunta, who’s been in the program for a year.

With labour, materials, and delivery, Hall pegs the studio’s value at $20,000.

Students have started painting the backyard studio, which will be transported to the new owner’s property when the time comes. Daniella Ponticelli / Global News

It’s the first time the shelter has been the recipient, but students in the construction course have completed charitable builds the last three years.

“We are so honoured and grateful for the students and staff at Campus Regina Public, as well as all the local businesses who donated their resources, time and talent to this project,” said Deanne Guest, director of development at the Regina Humane Society.

“The proceeds from this raffle will go such a long way in helping us care for nearly 4,000 animals that come into the shelter every year.”

In an effort to boost interest in the raffle, the finished backyard studio will be displayed at the Regina Spring Home Show at Evraz Place from March 27 to 29.

“It’s something you can add into your backyard and it’s a space that adds additional space to your home,” Hall said.

“It’s fully insulated, fully electrified. It’s ready for television. It’s wired for speakers.”

The finished charitable build done by students in the advanced construction technology course at Campus Regina Public in 2018. Eldon Hall / Submitted

Robinson Residential conceptualized and developed the construction plans, while Fries Tallman Lumber donated all the materials.

People can buy raffle tickets at the Regina Spring Home Show. Tickets are also on sale now through the Regina Humane Society website or by calling the shelter.

