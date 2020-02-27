Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Nova Scotia legislature sergeant-at-arms will be required to be armed

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 27, 2020 3:02 pm
Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc delivers the speech from the throne at the legislature in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. .
Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc delivers the speech from the throne at the legislature in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. . The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan

Proposed legislation in Nova Scotia would require the legislature’s sergeant-at-arms to carry a sidearm and have the same firearms training as police officers.

READ MORE: B.C.’s former sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz accused of ‘egregious breach of trust’

Justice Minister Mark Furey says changes to the House of Assembly Act would also designate the position as a peace officer and give the sergeant-at-arms the authority to pursue people who leave the premises of the legislature when required and appropriate.

Furey says the changes are being made with safety and security in mind and are part of conversations that have been ongoing since a gunman attacked Parliament Hill in Ottawa in 2014.

Former RCMP officer David Fraser, who is the current sergeant-at-arms, has been carrying a firearm since he was made a special constable upon his hiring in 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

Furey says the weapon carried by the sergeant-at-arms is a 9-millimetre pistol that is currently used by police officers.

READ MORE: N.S. premier says chief of staff knew of allegations against former Liberal MLA for months

The sergeant-at-arms in the legislatures of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Ontario, New Brunswick and on Parliament Hill carry weapons.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaLegislatureNova Scotia LegislatureSergeant-At-ArmsDavid FraserRCMP OfficerHouse of Assembly Act
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.