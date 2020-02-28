Menu

The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 880: Alt-Rock Revivals Part 2 – Ska

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted February 28, 2020 9:00 am
.
Certain types of music have been around forever. Jazz, for, example has been with us for over a hundred years. Classical music as we know it goes back at least 600 years. And then there’s religious music which can be eons old.For a form of music to last beyond just a few years, it needs to have periodic comebacks. If you study this sort of thing–it’s a form of ethnomusicology–you’ll also see that revivals of various types of music happen all the time.Music revivals can be defined as social movements when a segment of the population decides that a specific musical era or a certain musical system needs to be restored. They’re tired what’s currently happening in the mainstream and begin to look for something more interesting from the good old days to soothe their souls.And revivals have an interesting side effect: When a form of music comes to the fore again, it has a chance to be renewed, to regenerate, and to evolve, if ever so slightly.This is where we encounter one of the most durable and regenerative forms of music of the last hundred years. This is chapter two of our look at alt-rock revivals: Ska.Songs heard on this show:
  • Sublime, Date Rape
  • Prince Buster, Al Capone
  • Desmond Dekker, The Israelites
  • The Specials, A Message to You, Rudy
  • Madness, One Step Beyond
  • Bad Manners, Band on the Drum All Day
  • Fishbone, Ma and Pa
  • Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Someday I Suppose
  • Rancid, Time Bomb
  • No Doubt, Just a Girl
  • The Interrupters, She’s Kerosene
Eric Wilhite has provided this handy playlist for us. Don’t forget that you can get the podcast version of this podcast through iTunes or wherever you get your on-demand audio.The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
