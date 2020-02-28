The Ongoing History of New Music, episode 880: Alt-Rock Revivals Part 2 – Ska

- Sublime, Date Rape
- Prince Buster, Al Capone
- Desmond Dekker, The Israelites
- The Specials, A Message to You, Rudy
- Madness, One Step Beyond
- Bad Manners, Band on the Drum All Day
- Fishbone, Ma and Pa
- Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Someday I Suppose
- Rancid, Time Bomb
- No Doubt, Just a Girl
- The Interrupters, She’s Kerosene
