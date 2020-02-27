Menu

Canada

Ontario government set to release report on nuclear false alarm in Pickering

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2020 6:08 am
Updated February 27, 2020 6:10 am
Emergency alert for ‘incident’ at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was sent in error
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Power Generation said on Sunday that an emergency alert issued warning of an "incident" at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was sent out in error. (Jan. 12, 2020)

TORONTO – Ontario is set to release a report today on what led to a false alarm being issued about a nuclear incident last month and the response to it.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones tapped the chief of Emergency Management Ontario to conduct an investigation.

The alert about an incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station was pushed to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 12.

READ MORE: Pickering Nuclear Generating Station emergency alert issued in error, investigation launched

The emergency notification warned of an unspecified incident, but said there was no abnormal release of radioactivity and people near the facility didn’t need to take protective actions.

An all-clear alert was sent to cellphones nearly two hours after the original notification.

Jones has said the error occurred during a routine training exercise being conducted by the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Ontario governmentPickeringSylvia JonesFalse AlarmPickering Nuclear Generating StationPickering nuclearPickering OntarioPickering Nuclear AlertPickering Nuclear False Alarm
